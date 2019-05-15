All apartments in University
Find more places like 2819 Arc Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
2819 Arc Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:58 PM

2819 Arc Drive

2819 Arc Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2819 Arc Drive, University, FL 32826

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This adorable 3 Bed / 2 Bath home is located 5 minutes from UCF and Full Sail University. It has a one car garage, sits on a corner lot, 1,000 sq. ft. heated, huge fenced in yard, screened in porch, washer/dryer, and lawn care included!!

All tile floors through whole house, ADT alarm system in home (optional use).

This home is truly a must see! Close to 417 and 408, this home allows for an easy commute to area beaches and attractions!

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.

***Please note - Home isn't available for move-in until February 1st ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Arc Drive have any available units?
2819 Arc Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2819 Arc Drive have?
Some of 2819 Arc Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Arc Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Arc Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Arc Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 Arc Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2819 Arc Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2819 Arc Drive offers parking.
Does 2819 Arc Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 Arc Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Arc Drive have a pool?
No, 2819 Arc Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Arc Drive have accessible units?
No, 2819 Arc Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Arc Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 Arc Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 Arc Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2819 Arc Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University 3 BedroomsUniversity Apartments with Pools
University Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Eustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology