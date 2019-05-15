2819 Arc Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This adorable 3 Bed / 2 Bath home is located 5 minutes from UCF and Full Sail University. It has a one car garage, sits on a corner lot, 1,000 sq. ft. heated, huge fenced in yard, screened in porch, washer/dryer, and lawn care included!!



All tile floors through whole house, ADT alarm system in home (optional use).



This home is truly a must see! Close to 417 and 408, this home allows for an easy commute to area beaches and attractions!



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.



***Please note - Home isn't available for move-in until February 1st ***