2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99

WINDMILL POINT APARTMENTS

407-275-8950



TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH AVAILABLE

1ST FLOOR UNIT



************Lease Today ****************************

*********************MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF ONE MONTH RENT*******



$1,295 Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash, Spectrum Internet and Cable



$1,295 Security Deposit, based on approval



Unit Features

Stainless Steel Appliances

Dining area

Spacious living room

Screened in Patio



We are located at

2501 N. Alafaya Trl

Orlando FL, 32826



To apply

WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM



Office Hours

9am to 5pm

Monday to Friday



Call us for a Tour Today

407-275-8950

We are Located at

2501 N. Alafaya Trl

Orlando FL, 32826

Minutes from UCF, Waterford, shopping dining, 408 and much more



Community Amenities,

Laundry Facility, Basketball Court, tennis court.