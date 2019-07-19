All apartments in University
University, FL
2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:40 AM

2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99

2551 N Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2551 N Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
WINDMILL POINT APARTMENTS
407-275-8950

TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH AVAILABLE
1ST FLOOR UNIT

************Lease Today ****************************
*********************MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF ONE MONTH RENT*******

$1,295 Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash, Spectrum Internet and Cable

$1,295 Security Deposit, based on approval

Unit Features
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dining area
Spacious living room
Screened in Patio

We are located at
2501 N. Alafaya Trl
Orlando FL, 32826

To apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM

Office Hours
9am to 5pm
Monday to Friday

Call us for a Tour Today
407-275-8950
We are Located at
2501 N. Alafaya Trl
Orlando FL, 32826
Minutes from UCF, Waterford, shopping dining, 408 and much more

Community Amenities,
Laundry Facility, Basketball Court, tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 have any available units?
2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 have?
Some of 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 currently offering any rent specials?
2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 is pet friendly.
Does 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 offer parking?
No, 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 does not offer parking.
Does 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 have a pool?
No, 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 does not have a pool.
Does 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 have accessible units?
No, 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2551 N. Alafaya Trl # 99 has units with air conditioning.
