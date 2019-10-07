2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70

Amenities
NEW SPECIAL! HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!
Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. Unit includes a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more! Rent includes basic cable and internet, water, sewer, and trash! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!
Available: Immediately
2nd Floor Unit
Application fee
$50 per applicant
To apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM
One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown
$250 pet fee
Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826
Open Monday to Friday; 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Come take a tour today! 407-275-8950
