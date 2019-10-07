All apartments in University
Last updated October 7 2019 at 5:55 PM

2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70

2537 N Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2537 N Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
NEW SPECIAL! HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!

Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. Unit includes a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more! Rent includes basic cable and internet, water, sewer, and trash! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!

Available: Immediately

2nd Floor Unit

Application fee
$50 per applicant

To apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM

One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown
$250 pet fee

Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826
Open Monday to Friday; 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Come take a tour today! 407-275-8950
We are located at
2501 N. Alafaya Trl, Orlando FL, 32826
Minutes from Waterford Lakes, Shopping, Dining, UCF, 408 and much more.

Stop by for a Tour
Monday to Friday
9am to 5pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 have any available units?
2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 have?
Some of 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 currently offering any rent specials?
2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 is pet friendly.
Does 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 offer parking?
No, 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 does not offer parking.
Does 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 have a pool?
No, 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 does not have a pool.
Does 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 have accessible units?
No, 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2537 N. Alafaya Trl # 70 has units with air conditioning.
