All apartments in University
Find more places like 2507 N Alafaya Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
2507 N Alafaya Trail
Last updated July 3 2019 at 4:58 PM

2507 N Alafaya Trail

2507 N Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2507 N Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
WINDMILL POINT
(407) 275-8950

******* 1/2 OFF ONE MONTH RENT
*

Two Bedroom One Bath
1st Floor unit!!!
2509 # 15

OPEN HOUSE UNTIL 5PM

Rent $1,295.00 (includes water, sewer, trash,cable and Internet)
Deposit $1,295.00 based on approval.

Stainless Steel Appliances
All electric kitchen,
Spacious Living room
Two bedroom one bath
Screened in patio with a storage closet.

to apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM

Call us at
407-275-8950
We are located at
2501 N. Alafaya trl
Orlando FL, 32826

Minutes from UCF, Waterford Lakes, shopping, dining, 408 and much more
Community amenities, basketball court, tennis court, 24 hour laundry facility.

Schedule your appointment today
407-275-8950

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 N Alafaya Trail have any available units?
2507 N Alafaya Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2507 N Alafaya Trail have?
Some of 2507 N Alafaya Trail's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 N Alafaya Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2507 N Alafaya Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 N Alafaya Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 N Alafaya Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2507 N Alafaya Trail offer parking?
No, 2507 N Alafaya Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2507 N Alafaya Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 N Alafaya Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 N Alafaya Trail have a pool?
No, 2507 N Alafaya Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2507 N Alafaya Trail have accessible units?
No, 2507 N Alafaya Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 N Alafaya Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 N Alafaya Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 N Alafaya Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2507 N Alafaya Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology