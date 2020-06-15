All apartments in University
2489 Lancien Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2489 Lancien Court

(407) 250-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2489 Lancien Court, University, FL 32826
Morningside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2489 Lancien Court · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely and Well Maintained Townhome Near UCF!!!!! - This lovely and well maintained townhome located in The Enclave at Oxford, a gated community, is ideal for those who study or work in the UCF, Full Sail, Research Park, Siemens in the Alafaya Trail Area. This home has a great floor plan with family, dining room and kitchen combo. The kitchen has lovely cabinets with granite counter tops and breakfast bar. 10' ceilings and french doors open to the rear patio Master Bedroom has a garden tub with separate shower and duel sinks. Great shopping and restaurants are around the corner along with easy access to major roadways.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.nodalview.com/Ey9hu3bURqDZwPyDNp4XkcTs

SHOWING LINK: To schedule a showing Call: 407-543-1073 or Click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2489-lancien-court

Please note: This is a Lease Only Listing, once placed you will be interacting directly with the Owner

*** Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the Property Manager BEFORE you apply ***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2419483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2489 Lancien Court have any available units?
2489 Lancien Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2489 Lancien Court have?
Some of 2489 Lancien Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2489 Lancien Court currently offering any rent specials?
2489 Lancien Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2489 Lancien Court pet-friendly?
No, 2489 Lancien Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 2489 Lancien Court offer parking?
Yes, 2489 Lancien Court does offer parking.
Does 2489 Lancien Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2489 Lancien Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2489 Lancien Court have a pool?
No, 2489 Lancien Court does not have a pool.
Does 2489 Lancien Court have accessible units?
No, 2489 Lancien Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2489 Lancien Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2489 Lancien Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2489 Lancien Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2489 Lancien Court does not have units with air conditioning.
