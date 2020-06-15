Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely and Well Maintained Townhome Near UCF!!!!! - This lovely and well maintained townhome located in The Enclave at Oxford, a gated community, is ideal for those who study or work in the UCF, Full Sail, Research Park, Siemens in the Alafaya Trail Area. This home has a great floor plan with family, dining room and kitchen combo. The kitchen has lovely cabinets with granite counter tops and breakfast bar. 10' ceilings and french doors open to the rear patio Master Bedroom has a garden tub with separate shower and duel sinks. Great shopping and restaurants are around the corner along with easy access to major roadways.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.nodalview.com/Ey9hu3bURqDZwPyDNp4XkcTs



SHOWING LINK: To schedule a showing Call: 407-543-1073 or Click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2489-lancien-court



Please note: This is a Lease Only Listing, once placed you will be interacting directly with the Owner



*** Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the Property Manager BEFORE you apply ***



No Pets Allowed



