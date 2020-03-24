14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This open floor plan is lined with wood-style floors throughout the home. The kitchen is complete with stunning granite, stainless steel appliances, modern lighting, and a breakfast bar. Don't miss the screened patio overlooking the large backyard. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.