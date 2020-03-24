All apartments in University
Find more places like 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE

14991 Faversham Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

14991 Faversham Circle, University, FL 32826
University Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This open floor plan is lined with wood-style floors throughout the home. The kitchen is complete with stunning granite, stainless steel appliances, modern lighting, and a breakfast bar. Don't miss the screened patio overlooking the large backyard. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE have any available units?
14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE have?
Some of 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14991 FAVERSHAM CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology