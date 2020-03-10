All apartments in University
Find more places like 14122 Newcomb Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
14122 Newcomb Ave
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

14122 Newcomb Ave

14122 Newcomb Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

14122 Newcomb Avenue, University, FL 32826

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms House Near UCF - Fantastic 3 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms House Near UCF / Waterford Lakes
Located at 14122 Newcomb Ave Orlando, FL 32826
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Steal Appliances.
Tile Throughout
Screened Porch
Only Small Pets Allowed
Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval
Very Conveniently Located to Major Highways, Restaurants & Shopping
Just Minutes Away From Waterford Lakes & UCF
Call Ivan Tobon (407)308-0600 with Outlet Property Management to Schedule a Showing
WON'T LAST

(RLNE5592092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14122 Newcomb Ave have any available units?
14122 Newcomb Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 14122 Newcomb Ave have?
Some of 14122 Newcomb Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14122 Newcomb Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14122 Newcomb Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14122 Newcomb Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14122 Newcomb Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14122 Newcomb Ave offer parking?
No, 14122 Newcomb Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14122 Newcomb Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14122 Newcomb Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14122 Newcomb Ave have a pool?
No, 14122 Newcomb Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14122 Newcomb Ave have accessible units?
No, 14122 Newcomb Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14122 Newcomb Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14122 Newcomb Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14122 Newcomb Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14122 Newcomb Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity 2 Bedroom Apartments
University 3 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity Apartments with Pools
University Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Eustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology