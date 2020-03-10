Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms House Near UCF - Fantastic 3 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms House Near UCF / Waterford Lakes

Located at 14122 Newcomb Ave Orlando, FL 32826

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Steal Appliances.

Tile Throughout

Screened Porch

Only Small Pets Allowed

Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval

Very Conveniently Located to Major Highways, Restaurants & Shopping

Just Minutes Away From Waterford Lakes & UCF

Call Ivan Tobon (407)308-0600 with Outlet Property Management to Schedule a Showing

WON'T LAST



(RLNE5592092)