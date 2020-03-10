Amenities
Fantastic 3 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms House Near UCF - Fantastic 3 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms House Near UCF / Waterford Lakes
Located at 14122 Newcomb Ave Orlando, FL 32826
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Steal Appliances.
Tile Throughout
Screened Porch
Only Small Pets Allowed
Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval
Very Conveniently Located to Major Highways, Restaurants & Shopping
Just Minutes Away From Waterford Lakes & UCF
Call Ivan Tobon (407)308-0600 with Outlet Property Management to Schedule a Showing
WON'T LAST
(RLNE5592092)