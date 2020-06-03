All apartments in University
13619 Springtide Court

13619 Springtide Court · No Longer Available
Location

13619 Springtide Court, University, FL 32826
Sanctuary

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
13619 Springtide Court Available 06/15/20 Stylish 3/2.5 near UCF! - Stylish 3/2.5 Near UCF! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home offers plenty of open, spacious living! Downstairs features great room with dining area, family room, large kitchen with breakfast nook, laundry room and half bathroom. Upstairs, youll find a loft and all bathrooms. Master suite includes walk in closet, separate shower & tub, and dual sinks. Home boasts a concrete deck, vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, and partially fenced yard.

This property will be available mid June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming soon!

WAIT LIST - To add yourself to the wait list Call: 407-543-1073 or , click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13619-springtide-court

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2811374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13619 Springtide Court have any available units?
13619 Springtide Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 13619 Springtide Court have?
Some of 13619 Springtide Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13619 Springtide Court currently offering any rent specials?
13619 Springtide Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13619 Springtide Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13619 Springtide Court is pet friendly.
Does 13619 Springtide Court offer parking?
Yes, 13619 Springtide Court offers parking.
Does 13619 Springtide Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13619 Springtide Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13619 Springtide Court have a pool?
No, 13619 Springtide Court does not have a pool.
Does 13619 Springtide Court have accessible units?
No, 13619 Springtide Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13619 Springtide Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13619 Springtide Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13619 Springtide Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13619 Springtide Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

