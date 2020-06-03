Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

13619 Springtide Court Available 06/15/20 Stylish 3/2.5 near UCF! - Stylish 3/2.5 Near UCF! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home offers plenty of open, spacious living! Downstairs features great room with dining area, family room, large kitchen with breakfast nook, laundry room and half bathroom. Upstairs, youll find a loft and all bathrooms. Master suite includes walk in closet, separate shower & tub, and dual sinks. Home boasts a concrete deck, vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, and partially fenced yard.



This property will be available mid June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.



VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming soon!



WAIT LIST - To add yourself to the wait list Call: 407-543-1073 or , click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13619-springtide-court



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



