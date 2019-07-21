13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001

Amenities
House for rent - Property Id: 131749
Available July and August 2019
3/2/2 eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, over the range microwave, large pantry
Slide-door in kitchen, slide-door in master bedroom, private back-yard, no neighbors in back
Central air, central heat, ceiling fans in all rooms cable outlet in all rooms
Garbage pick-up included in rent, home owners association included in rent, landscaping included in rent, washer and dryer included in rent, ceramic tile floors throughout entire house
2 Car garage with two remotes for garage door
Good location for UCF students:
Less than 5 miles from Super Walmart
Less than 4 miles from UCF
Less than 3 miles from Warterford Lakes and shopping centers
Less than 2 miles from Orange County Library
Less than 1 mile from banks, Winn Dixie, Publix, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and East/West Toll 408
For more information contact Keith 407-376-6258 or harperjk@msn.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131749p
No Pets Allowed
