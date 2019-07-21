All apartments in University
Find more places like 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001

13126 Odyssey Lake Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13126 Odyssey Lake Way, University, FL 32826

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House for rent - Property Id: 131749

Available July and August 2019
3/2/2 eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, over the range microwave, large pantry
Slide-door in kitchen, slide-door in master bedroom, private back-yard, no neighbors in back
Central air, central heat, ceiling fans in all rooms cable outlet in all rooms
Garbage pick-up included in rent, home owners association included in rent, landscaping included in rent, washer and dryer included in rent, ceramic tile floors throughout entire house
2 Car garage with two remotes for garage door
Good location for UCF students:
Less than 5 miles from Super Walmart
Less than 4 miles from UCF
Less than 3 miles from Warterford Lakes and shopping centers
Less than 2 miles from Orange County Library
Less than 1 mile from banks, Winn Dixie, Publix, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and East/West Toll 408
For more information contact Keith 407-376-6258 or harperjk@msn.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131749p
Property Id 131749

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5016598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 have any available units?
13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 have?
Some of 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 currently offering any rent specials?
13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 pet-friendly?
No, 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 offer parking?
Yes, 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 offers parking.
Does 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 have a pool?
No, 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 does not have a pool.
Does 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 have accessible units?
No, 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 does not have accessible units.
Does 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity 2 Bedroom Apartments
University 3 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity Apartments with Pools
University Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Eustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology