13126 Odyssey Lake Way 2001

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

House for rent - Property Id: 131749



Available July and August 2019

3/2/2 eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, over the range microwave, large pantry

Slide-door in kitchen, slide-door in master bedroom, private back-yard, no neighbors in back

Central air, central heat, ceiling fans in all rooms cable outlet in all rooms

Garbage pick-up included in rent, home owners association included in rent, landscaping included in rent, washer and dryer included in rent, ceramic tile floors throughout entire house

2 Car garage with two remotes for garage door

Good location for UCF students:

Less than 5 miles from Super Walmart

Less than 4 miles from UCF

Less than 3 miles from Warterford Lakes and shopping centers

Less than 2 miles from Orange County Library

Less than 1 mile from banks, Winn Dixie, Publix, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and East/West Toll 408

For more information contact Keith 407-376-6258 or harperjk@msn.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131749p

Property Id 131749



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5016598)