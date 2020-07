Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking guest parking

Close to UCF, in Research Park. This 3 bedroom townhome style unit will meet all your needs. The updated kitchen and spacious living room also boasts a downstairs half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and master balcony. Back yard patio to enjoy your days and evenings. You’ll have you’re own private parking and carport with plenty of guest parking.