1417 Kaffir Lily Ct
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

1417 Kaffir Lily Ct

1417 Kaffir Lily Court · No Longer Available
Trinity
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1417 Kaffir Lily Court, Trinity, FL 34655
Thousand Oaks East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully appointed pool home located in the desirable Thousand Oaks East Community in Trinity. With nice curb appeal, this 3 bedroom with a den, 2 baths, 2 car garage home features an open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining guests both indoors or outdoors! The spacious great room with laminate floors and soaring ceiling overlooks the dining area and breakfast nook. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Kitchen will inspire your inner chef with a gorgeous granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and a large food pantry. Large Master and master bath with garden tub, and dual sink. Enjoy the outdoors on your back-yard brick paver patio and pool, as well as a fully fenced yard. Lawn and pool care will be an addition$150 per month to home owners preferred vendors. The home is perfectly located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This family friendly community is one of Trinity's finest and is located near all the fantastic restaurants, A rated school, medical facilities, sports complex, and just 35 minutes to Tampa. Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct have any available units?
1417 Kaffir Lily Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct have?
Some of 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Kaffir Lily Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct offers parking.
Does 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct has a pool.
Does 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct have accessible units?
No, 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1417 Kaffir Lily Ct has units with air conditioning.
