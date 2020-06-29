1417 Kaffir Lily Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully appointed pool home located in the desirable Thousand Oaks East Community in Trinity. With nice curb appeal, this 3 bedroom with a den, 2 baths, 2 car garage home features an open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining guests both indoors or outdoors! The spacious great room with laminate floors and soaring ceiling overlooks the dining area and breakfast nook. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Kitchen will inspire your inner chef with a gorgeous granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and a large food pantry. Large Master and master bath with garden tub, and dual sink. Enjoy the outdoors on your back-yard brick paver patio and pool, as well as a fully fenced yard. Lawn and pool care will be an addition$150 per month to home owners preferred vendors. The home is perfectly located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This family friendly community is one of Trinity's finest and is located near all the fantastic restaurants, A rated school, medical facilities, sports complex, and just 35 minutes to Tampa. Available Now