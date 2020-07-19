All apartments in Trinity
1215 Hagen Dr

1215 Hagen Drive
Location

1215 Hagen Drive, Trinity, FL 34655
The Villages At Fox Hollow

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Pool Home on Fox Hollow Golf Course - Former Arthur Rutenberg Custom Built Model Home with amazing golf course views. This Home has Over 2800 SF of Living Space, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Spacious Formal Living, Dining, Family Room, and 2 Car Garage. The Kitchen has Wood Cabinetry, Corian Countertops, and Large Eat In Area. The Master Suite has An Enormous, Updated Master Bath with Lots of Cabinetry and Garden Tub, Walk in Shower, and Walk in Closets. Custom cabinets throughout, executive office with private entry and adjoining room, All Premiere Lighting and Fans, New interior paint throughout, Trey Ceilings, Wood & Tile Flooring, Family Room with Gas Fireplace and Sliding doors great for entertaining, 2 Covered Areas in Lanai, Large Pool with heated Spa, Pristine Tropical Landscaping, Tile Roof, Lots of storage space above garage with walk in attic, Gated Community and much more! Near Shopping, top rated Schools, Restaurants, and Trinity Hospital.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4637723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Hagen Dr have any available units?
1215 Hagen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 1215 Hagen Dr have?
Some of 1215 Hagen Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Hagen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Hagen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Hagen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Hagen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Hagen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Hagen Dr offers parking.
Does 1215 Hagen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Hagen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Hagen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1215 Hagen Dr has a pool.
Does 1215 Hagen Dr have accessible units?
No, 1215 Hagen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Hagen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Hagen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Hagen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Hagen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
