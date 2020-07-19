1215 Hagen Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Pool Home on Fox Hollow Golf Course - Former Arthur Rutenberg Custom Built Model Home with amazing golf course views. This Home has Over 2800 SF of Living Space, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Spacious Formal Living, Dining, Family Room, and 2 Car Garage. The Kitchen has Wood Cabinetry, Corian Countertops, and Large Eat In Area. The Master Suite has An Enormous, Updated Master Bath with Lots of Cabinetry and Garden Tub, Walk in Shower, and Walk in Closets. Custom cabinets throughout, executive office with private entry and adjoining room, All Premiere Lighting and Fans, New interior paint throughout, Trey Ceilings, Wood & Tile Flooring, Family Room with Gas Fireplace and Sliding doors great for entertaining, 2 Covered Areas in Lanai, Large Pool with heated Spa, Pristine Tropical Landscaping, Tile Roof, Lots of storage space above garage with walk in attic, Gated Community and much more! Near Shopping, top rated Schools, Restaurants, and Trinity Hospital.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4637723)