All apartments in Trinity
Find more places like 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trinity, FL
/
1134 ALMERIA DRIVE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:48 PM

1134 ALMERIA DRIVE

1134 Almeria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Trinity
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1134 Almeria Drive, Trinity, FL 34655
The Champions Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury Costanza Custom Built Home located on one of the best lots in all of Champions Club. Former Model Home that was 2 time parade of homes grand award winner. Beauty Awaits you as you step inside this Fantastic Luxury Home. From the breath-taking Golf Course/Water View and the Pristine Tropical Landscaping around. This Home is a Masterpiece with almost 4600 SF of Living Space, 4 Bedrooms, Den, 4 Bathrooms, Spacious Formal Living, Dining, Family Room, 2 Bonus Rooms, Loft, Pool with Spa, and Oversized 3 Car Garage. The Stunning Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Beautiful Center Island, Wood Cabinetry, Granite Counter tops and Large Eat In Area. The Master Suite has An Enormous Master Bath with Lots of Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and Huge Walk in Closet. 2 Covered Lanais and private pergola patio, heated pool with spa and water features. All Premiere Lighting and Fans, Marble and Hard Wood Flooring, 2 Fireplaces, Outdoor Kitchen, Crown Molding, Tropical Landscaping Package, Private Upstairs Balcony, and much more! Near Shopping, Highly Rated Schools, Restaurants, and Trinity Hospital. This Amazing Home is Located in Champions Club, A Private Gated Community Features: Clubhouse, Tennis, Fitness Center, Resort Pool & Spa, and Activities. Home available fully furnished for an extra $495 a month. Also, for sale $999,900 with lease option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE have any available units?
1134 ALMERIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE have?
Some of 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1134 ALMERIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trinity.
Does 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 ALMERIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd
Trinity, FL 34655
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655

Similar Pages

Trinity 1 BedroomsTrinity 2 Bedrooms
Trinity Apartments with GarageTrinity Apartments with Gym
Trinity Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College