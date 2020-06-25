1134 ALMERIA DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Luxury Costanza Custom Built Home located on one of the best lots in all of Champions Club. Former Model Home that was 2 time parade of homes grand award winner. Beauty Awaits you as you step inside this Fantastic Luxury Home. From the breath-taking Golf Course/Water View and the Pristine Tropical Landscaping around. This Home is a Masterpiece with almost 4600 SF of Living Space, 4 Bedrooms, Den, 4 Bathrooms, Spacious Formal Living, Dining, Family Room, 2 Bonus Rooms, Loft, Pool with Spa, and Oversized 3 Car Garage. The Stunning Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Beautiful Center Island, Wood Cabinetry, Granite Counter tops and Large Eat In Area. The Master Suite has An Enormous Master Bath with Lots of Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and Huge Walk in Closet. 2 Covered Lanais and private pergola patio, heated pool with spa and water features. All Premiere Lighting and Fans, Marble and Hard Wood Flooring, 2 Fireplaces, Outdoor Kitchen, Crown Molding, Tropical Landscaping Package, Private Upstairs Balcony, and much more! Near Shopping, Highly Rated Schools, Restaurants, and Trinity Hospital. This Amazing Home is Located in Champions Club, A Private Gated Community Features: Clubhouse, Tennis, Fitness Center, Resort Pool & Spa, and Activities. Home available fully furnished for an extra $495 a month. Also, for sale $999,900 with lease option.