Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This charming home is a must-see. Features include a two-car garage, a vaulted ceiling, updated light fixtures, and an open kitchen ideal for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and natural wood cabinetry. The loft provides additional living space, and the pool in back is great for cooling off in the summer. Make this house your home and apply today!