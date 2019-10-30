All apartments in Treasure Island
184 117TH AVENUE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 11:41 PM

184 117TH AVENUE

184 117th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

184 117th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available to book September through December! 30 day stays are discounted! Short Term Vacation Rental! 1 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished unit. If you want to be close to everything that makes Treasure Island great… choose Pointe Capri located on beautiful Isle of Capri. Dolphin sightings daily. Enjoy a small inviting building with a pool and beautiful views of the intracoastal. There are plenty of local beach shops to explore or try out some of Treasure Island’s famous restaurants. Best of all … the Gulf of Mexico is just steps away. Nearby Beach Access. The sunset awaits you on the white sandy beaches! One queen bed and one full size pull out sofa. Minimum stay is only 3 nights. Laundry facility is located at the complex. Rents $$85 per night or $2200 per month, 13% occupancy tax, $200 refundable damage deposit, $125 cleaning fee. No pets. One parking space available. Guest relations form to be signed (rules and regs) along with copy of Driver's license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 117TH AVENUE have any available units?
184 117TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 184 117TH AVENUE have?
Some of 184 117TH AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 117TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
184 117TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 117TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 184 117TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 184 117TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 184 117TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 184 117TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 117TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 117TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 184 117TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 184 117TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 184 117TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 184 117TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 117TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 184 117TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 117TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
