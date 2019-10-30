184 117TH AVENUE

Amenities

Available to book September through December! 30 day stays are discounted! Short Term Vacation Rental! 1 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished unit. If you want to be close to everything that makes Treasure Island great… choose Pointe Capri located on beautiful Isle of Capri. Dolphin sightings daily. Enjoy a small inviting building with a pool and beautiful views of the intracoastal. There are plenty of local beach shops to explore or try out some of Treasure Island’s famous restaurants. Best of all … the Gulf of Mexico is just steps away. Nearby Beach Access. The sunset awaits you on the white sandy beaches! One queen bed and one full size pull out sofa. Minimum stay is only 3 nights. Laundry facility is located at the complex. Rents $$85 per night or $2200 per month, 13% occupancy tax, $200 refundable damage deposit, $125 cleaning fee. No pets. One parking space available. Guest relations form to be signed (rules and regs) along with copy of Driver's license.