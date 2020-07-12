Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:28 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Treasure Island, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Treasure Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9815 Harrell Ave Apt 502
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Call George at 727 258 1880 to check out this top floor large furnished 2 bed 2 bath Intercoastal views across from the beach. Oversized balcony accessible from the master suite and living room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Isle Of Capri
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N
275 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Island
519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT
519 Plaza Seville Court, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront remodeled 2 Bedroom condo on Treasure Island.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Isle Of Capri
255 116TH AVENUE
255 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
This updated 2-bedroom & 1.5 bath unit has it all, updated AC, hurricane windows, updated bathrooms, flooring, kitchen and inside laundry.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Isle Of Palms
11400 2ND STREET E
11400 2nd Street East, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1304 sqft
Rate slashed for the summer months! This gem is a steal at $1800 a month. The seasonal (Nov 2020-April 2021) rate remains at $2800 a month. Rental price includes electric, water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and wi-fi.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9715 HARRELL AVENUE
9715 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
580 sqft
WATER FRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNFURNISHED . NEW FLOORING, PAINTED, , COUNTER TOPS, WINDOW TREATMENTS, CEILING FANS, 2ND FLOOR UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING, LAUNDRY ROOM ONSITE. 5 MINUTE WALK TO THE BEACH. SHOPS AND DINING WITHIN MINUTES.
Results within 1 mile of Treasure Island

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
620 70th Ave Apt 1
620 70th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Call George fly at 727 258 1880 about this newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath, fully furnished with private courtyard sitting area. Assigned parking, steps to the beach.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6650 Sunset Way Apt 220
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Joe Nix at 727 687 0555 about this Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 2 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7000 Beach Plaza - #607
7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7000 Beach Plaza - #607 - LO - Please call Drew Carlyle at (727) 420-6973 for more information on this condo. Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with 270 degree panoramic views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7150 SUNSET WAY
7150 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1160 sqft
BEACH SIDE ON THE GULF OF MEXICO***AWESOME*** WATER & CITY VIEWS FROM THIS 6TH FLOOR REMODELED ENVOY POINT CONDOMINIUM HOME IN ST. PETE BEACH.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
13288 4TH STREET E
13288 4th Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE APARTMENT LOCATED IN GORGEOUS Madeira Beach. FEATURES NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WHEN YOU EXIT FRONT ENTRANCE YOU HAVE A BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW. TILE, CARPET AND WOOD FLOORING.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7902 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
HARBOURSIDE - Waterfront Gated Island Community. Unfurnished/Yearly Lease, 2 BR, 2 BA, Desirable West Water & Sunset Views On Boca Ciega Bay. Open Light Bright Floor Plan, Split Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Guest Bath New Remodel.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
456 85TH AVENUE
456 85th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1518 sqft
Here's your chance to live close to the beach! Just steps away from the Gulf of Mexico and the beautiful sand of St Pete Beach. This immaculately clean home has over 1500 heated square feet and is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6800 SUNSET WAY
6800 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
780 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S
7910 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
770 sqft
BAY ISLAND - GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! A beautiful, panoramic view of the open water from your patio. One bedroom, one bath, first floor unit in the well placed Yorktown building. Completely furnished, a turnkey operation.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE
509 Bayshore Drive South, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Stay warm in this short term rental beach house on Madeira Beach. This tropical waterfront home is fully furnished, just bring your clothes and toothbrush.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
525 129TH AVENUE E
525 129th Avenue East, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Enjoy waterfront living in this clean two bedroom, one bath, 1/2 ground floor waterfront duplex near Johns Pass Village. Quiet, mature lady next door with no pets. So close to the beach and John Pass Village action, yet a quiet relaxing atmosphere.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD
9495 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1175 sqft
WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT CONDO vacation rental in luxury gated waterfront community YACHT & TENNIS CLUB OF ST PETE BEACH, just steps from the crystal sands of our award winning beaches. AVAILABLE JAN/FEB/MAR/APR 2021 ONLY. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Three Palms Point
6482 1ST PALM POINT
6482 1st Palm Point Street, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1599 sqft
Relax in this completely renovated home with expansive open water views. The open floor plan hosts to easy entertaining. Just a short walk to the beach, shopping and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Treasure Island, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Treasure Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

