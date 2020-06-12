/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:41 PM
179 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Treasure Island, FL
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
12205 SUNSHINE LANE
12205 Sunshine Lane, Treasure Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2136 sqft
Enjoy this three story single family home located within 50 steps to the sandy beach of Treasure Island. This three bedroom three bath renovated home offers the nicest lifestyle including beachfront living. Balconies off the second and third floor.
Results within 1 mile of Treasure Island
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6650 SUNSET WAY
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1515 sqft
Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 3 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated. No carpet! All plank tile, many new furnishings and all new exotic granite counters throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
421 VIRGINIA AVENUE
421 Virginia Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
971 sqft
"STAYCATION at the Beach!" Cute bungalow for Rent. 6-11 Month Rental (6 Month, 1 Day minimum), Available between the dates of AUGUST 2020 through JUNE 2021.
Results within 5 miles of Treasure Island
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
24 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lealman
1 Unit Available
4800 54th Ave N
4800 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3/2 Centrally Located in St Petersburg!!!! New Kitchen Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4042 3rd Ave S
4042 3rd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1173 sqft
4042 3rd Ave S Available 07/01/20 Fully Renovated 3 bedroom home with large fenced in back yard - This beautiful fully renovated 3 bedroom home with large fenced in back yard is available now.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
1645 39TH ST S
1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF STORAGE,
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5571 66th Avenue N
5571 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1225 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Fenced Back Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6471 66th Ave. N.
6471 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
6471 66th Ave. N. Available 06/15/20 Great ranch in Pinellas Park with large backyard, 2 baths - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch on quiet Pinellas Park street available July 1 or after. Large fenced backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
250 176th Avenue East
250 176th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1726 sqft
250 176th Avenue East Available 06/30/20 Amazing Redington Shores Location!!! - Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8375 Robin Road
8375 Robin Road, Bardmoor, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8664 Mockingbird Lane
8664 Mockingbird Lane, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1455 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3310 51st Street N
3310 51st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4160 12th Ave So
4160 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
872 sqft
Childs Park - St Petersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Childs Park area is available fro showings now. This home has a large fenced yard. New paint throughout inside, with newer appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4743 9th Ave S
4743 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1276 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 Bath / w garage room - Come home to this bright large 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a great area of St Petersburg. Right off 49th St it is centrally located to downtown and the beaches. The living area is open to a large kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4820 11th ave S
4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1103 sqft
4820 11th ave S Available 07/01/20 3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg $1,295.00/month $1,295.00/Security Deposit $39.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 Available 06/13/20 Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
3861 11th Ave S
3861 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1167 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Childs Park available for rent.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
3535 Belle Vista Dr
3535 Belle Vista Drive East, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1770 sqft
This waterfront house is all about the neighborhood! Located in Belle Vista, 3/2 home with dock on large private double lot. Beautifully landscaped. Million dollar neighborhood, Unique older home. Fully furnished, well equipped.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5036 OXFORD AVENUE N
5036 Oxford Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1252 sqft
Professionally renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath with garage lakefront home located in 7 min to Downtown of St.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5719 25th Avenue South
5719 25th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5719 25th Avenue South in Gulfport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5353 GULF BOULEVARD
5353 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2198 sqft
Welcome to paradise! Look no further for your home away from home. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit is located on the 5th floor of the Bella Grande. Centrally located in St.
Similar Pages
Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTreasure Island 3 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with BalconyTreasure Island Apartments with GarageTreasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL