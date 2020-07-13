/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
197 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Treasure Island, FL
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12217 Sunshine Ln
12217 Sunshine Lane, Treasure Island, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1807 sqft
Historic 3/2 on Treasure Island Beach!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Isle Of Palms
11400 2ND STREET E
11400 2nd Street East, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1304 sqft
Rate slashed for the summer months! This gem is a steal at $1800 a month. The seasonal (Nov 2020-April 2021) rate remains at $2800 a month. Rental price includes electric, water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and wi-fi.
Results within 1 mile of Treasure Island
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
1 of 27
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
421 VIRGINIA AVENUE
421 Virginia Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
971 sqft
"STAYCATION at the Beach!" Cute bungalow for Rent. 6-11 Month Rental (6 Month, 1 Day minimum), Available between the dates of AUGUST 2020 through JUNE 2021.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1145 sqft
Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway.
Results within 5 miles of Treasure Island
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,032
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Disston Heights
5239 22nd Avenue North
5239 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1053 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION Situated 10 minutes from the award winning Gulf Beaches of the west coast and 15 minutes from the exciting, vibrant downtown of St. Petersburg, stands the very cute two bedroom one bathroom home.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
6008 49th Avenue North
6008 49th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1969 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4125 Park Street North
4125 Park St N, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite. Self-tour this home today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bayview
3747 42nd Way S Apt E
3747 42nd Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10549 94th Place
10549 94th Place, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1632 sqft
Great Location! 2br/1.5ba bonus room and loft home available now! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 2br.1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
151 148th Ave E Unit 1
151 148th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
Madeira Beach 1/1 Duplex Home Awaits YOU! Adorable home that is spacious yet cozy. Compact kitchen with ample maple cabinets and counter space. Full bathroom rounds out this cute home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
7150 79th Street North
7150 79th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Welcome to Pinellas Park , Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Large living room -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Bardmoor South
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT
8061 Cypress Gardens Court, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
4160 12th Ave So
4160 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
872 sqft
Childs Park - St Petersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Childs Park area is available fro showings now. This home has a large fenced yard. New paint throughout inside, with newer appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
5507 29th Avenue S Vacation Rental
5507 29th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
VACATION RENTAL - Downtown Gulfport - Fun, sun and a whole lot more… Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.6% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: April 2020 - (30 Day min stay) We are a small town, with a big heart.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
Similar Pages
Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTreasure Island 3 BedroomsTreasure Island Apartments with Balcony
Treasure Island Apartments with GarageTreasure Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTreasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL