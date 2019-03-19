All apartments in Treasure Island
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S

12136 Capri Cir S · No Longer Available
Location

12136 Capri Cir S, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wow is the Word! Beautiful Townhome Style Condo on Isle of Capri. Wide Canal Views from your Living room & Master Suite. Open Floor plan includes an updated gorgeous kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter, beautiful cabinets, closet pantry & views of Rosselli Park & Tennis from your kitchen window. Spacious Dining/ Living room combo with a wood burning fireplace. Sliding door out to open balcony with amazing views of not only dolphin friendly canal but large heated community pool on the water. The Master Suite features a large walk in closet & the Master Bath has a spa tub/shower. The 2nd Bedroom has plenty of closet space & its own private full bathroom with tub/shower making this 2 master suites. All bathrooms are updated, including the half bath near kitchen. Special features include a Bonus room with new A/C & ceramic tile. Perfect for home office, guest room or fun room. Sliding door leads to private patio. Large one car garage attached. Comes Fully Furnished & Equipped with everything. Just bring you suitcase. King size Bed in Master Suite & Queen Size Bed in 2nd Bedroom. Fresh Paint throughout inside & out, including garage. Walk to Park, Beach, Restaurants & Shops. This Home is a True Gem in Paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S have any available units?
12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S have?
Some of 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S currently offering any rent specials?
12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S pet-friendly?
No, 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S offer parking?
Yes, 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S offers parking.
Does 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S have a pool?
Yes, 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S has a pool.
Does 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S have accessible units?
No, 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S does not have accessible units.
Does 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S has units with air conditioning.

