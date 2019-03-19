12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wow is the Word! Beautiful Townhome Style Condo on Isle of Capri. Wide Canal Views from your Living room & Master Suite. Open Floor plan includes an updated gorgeous kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter, beautiful cabinets, closet pantry & views of Rosselli Park & Tennis from your kitchen window. Spacious Dining/ Living room combo with a wood burning fireplace. Sliding door out to open balcony with amazing views of not only dolphin friendly canal but large heated community pool on the water. The Master Suite features a large walk in closet & the Master Bath has a spa tub/shower. The 2nd Bedroom has plenty of closet space & its own private full bathroom with tub/shower making this 2 master suites. All bathrooms are updated, including the half bath near kitchen. Special features include a Bonus room with new A/C & ceramic tile. Perfect for home office, guest room or fun room. Sliding door leads to private patio. Large one car garage attached. Comes Fully Furnished & Equipped with everything. Just bring you suitcase. King size Bed in Master Suite & Queen Size Bed in 2nd Bedroom. Fresh Paint throughout inside & out, including garage. Walk to Park, Beach, Restaurants & Shops. This Home is a True Gem in Paradise.