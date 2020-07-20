All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 9703 Kings Canyon PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
9703 Kings Canyon PL
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

9703 Kings Canyon PL

9703 Kings Canyon Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9703 Kings Canyon Place, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Towne Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
9703 Kings Canyon PL Available 05/14/19 Tampa ~ Cute 3BD/2BTH Home with Laminate Wood Floors and Fenced Yard with Screen Lanai - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Don't miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in this Towne Place 3BD/2BTH Home! This home is located on an generous lot on a cul-de-sac, with a back patio covered screen room with a solid alumni roof perfect for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining.The exterior also features an open patio & fully fenced yard. The interior truly impressive, with custom paint throughout, pre-wired for surround sound & security system, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room, cable in all bedrooms, volume ceilings, bay window with seat, spacious open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. and gleaming hardwood laminate throughout! The kitchen and wet areas have new laminate floors, white ez-clean cabinets with a center island & side by side refrigerator. Master features a large walk in closet & walk-in shower. The washer/dryer are available for your convenience. The desirable Towne Place Community is located minutes from The Veteran's Expressway & Memorial Highway, and shopping, dining and entertainment this is a true Tampa find! Hurry! A home like this won't last long! Call to schedule your private showing today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3213231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9703 Kings Canyon PL have any available units?
9703 Kings Canyon PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9703 Kings Canyon PL have?
Some of 9703 Kings Canyon PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9703 Kings Canyon PL currently offering any rent specials?
9703 Kings Canyon PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 Kings Canyon PL pet-friendly?
No, 9703 Kings Canyon PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 9703 Kings Canyon PL offer parking?
Yes, 9703 Kings Canyon PL offers parking.
Does 9703 Kings Canyon PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9703 Kings Canyon PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 Kings Canyon PL have a pool?
No, 9703 Kings Canyon PL does not have a pool.
Does 9703 Kings Canyon PL have accessible units?
No, 9703 Kings Canyon PL does not have accessible units.
Does 9703 Kings Canyon PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 9703 Kings Canyon PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9703 Kings Canyon PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9703 Kings Canyon PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Pools
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg