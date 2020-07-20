Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

9703 Kings Canyon PL Available 05/14/19 Tampa ~ Cute 3BD/2BTH Home with Laminate Wood Floors and Fenced Yard with Screen Lanai - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Don't miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in this Towne Place 3BD/2BTH Home! This home is located on an generous lot on a cul-de-sac, with a back patio covered screen room with a solid alumni roof perfect for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining.The exterior also features an open patio & fully fenced yard. The interior truly impressive, with custom paint throughout, pre-wired for surround sound & security system, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room, cable in all bedrooms, volume ceilings, bay window with seat, spacious open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. and gleaming hardwood laminate throughout! The kitchen and wet areas have new laminate floors, white ez-clean cabinets with a center island & side by side refrigerator. Master features a large walk in closet & walk-in shower. The washer/dryer are available for your convenience. The desirable Towne Place Community is located minutes from The Veteran's Expressway & Memorial Highway, and shopping, dining and entertainment this is a true Tampa find! Hurry! A home like this won't last long! Call to schedule your private showing today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3213231)