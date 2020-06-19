9203 TUDOR DRIVE

Amenities

Very comfortable, spacious, and clean 2/1 Apartment in great location near pool and laundry. Both bedrooms are Large and have Big Closets (Master Bedroom has Walk-In Closet). Bathroom is updated. Building is small and has few units so can enjoy tranquility and peace without the typical feel of an apartment complex. To move in: Requires First month rent ($950), last month rent ($950) and Security deposit ($950) = Total of $2850. Tudor Cay is a Waterfront Community. Unit is a practical, comfortable solution for family, tranquility, and nearby attractions. Centrally located with Shopping, Restaurants, Walmart all within walk distance! Easy access to beaches and airport, as the major highways (Hillsborough Ave, Veterans/589) are very close.