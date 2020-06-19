All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Town 'n' Country, FL
9203 TUDOR DRIVE
9203 TUDOR DRIVE

9203 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9203 Tudor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
range
refrigerator
Very comfortable, spacious, and clean 2/1 Apartment in great location near pool and laundry. Both bedrooms are Large and have Big Closets (Master Bedroom has Walk-In Closet). Bathroom is updated. Building is small and has few units so can enjoy tranquility and peace without the typical feel of an apartment complex. To move in: Requires First month rent ($950), last month rent ($950) and Security deposit ($950) = Total of $2850. Tudor Cay is a Waterfront Community. Unit is a practical, comfortable solution for family, tranquility, and nearby attractions. Centrally located with Shopping, Restaurants, Walmart all within walk distance! Easy access to beaches and airport, as the major highways (Hillsborough Ave, Veterans/589) are very close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9203 TUDOR DRIVE have any available units?
9203 TUDOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9203 TUDOR DRIVE have?
Some of 9203 TUDOR DRIVE's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9203 TUDOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9203 TUDOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9203 TUDOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9203 TUDOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 9203 TUDOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9203 TUDOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9203 TUDOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9203 TUDOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9203 TUDOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9203 TUDOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9203 TUDOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9203 TUDOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9203 TUDOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9203 TUDOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9203 TUDOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9203 TUDOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
