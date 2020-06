Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM/1BATH TCONDO IN TUDOR CAY COMMUNITY. LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS AND TILE IN WET AREAS AND MANY UPDATES THROUGH OUT. AMENITIES AT THIS WATER FRONT COMMUNITY FEATURE: TENNIS, HAND BALL AND BASKET BALL COURTS, ON SITE LAUNDRY FACILITIES, PARK, PICNIC AREA, POOL AND SUN DECK OVERLOOKING THE BAY. MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND MUCH MORE.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/9105-w-hillsborough-ave-i104 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.