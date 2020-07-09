9008 Tudor Drive K206

Amenities

Stunning 3BD/2BTH Condo with Resort Style Amenities! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Move-in ready! Updated 3 Bedroom/2 bath condo with a wonderful waterfront property. Features 1300 sq ft, new tile floors, kitchen cabinets, counters, appliances. Full size washer & dryer located on the 1st floor next to all the bedrooms. Walk-in closets, and cozy bench window seating. Kitchen opens to family room and living room. Huge master bedroom with en suite bath. Community has 2 pools, tennis and handball courts, clubhouse, outdoor picnic area, deck overlooking canals. Conveniently located just 3 miles from Tampa International Airport with shopping and restaurants just a short stroll away. Rental rate includes water, sewer, trash collection, lawn care and pool care. Hurry! This home won't last long! Book your showing online today!If you'd like to view the virtual tour, copy and paste the link below into your browser:



https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1587405?accessKey=5d20



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



For additional questions, call/text Kris at 813-444-8221



