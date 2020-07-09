All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

9008 Tudor Drive K206

9008 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9008 Tudor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning 3BD/2BTH Condo with Resort Style Amenities! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Move-in ready! Updated 3 Bedroom/2 bath condo with a wonderful waterfront property. Features 1300 sq ft, new tile floors, kitchen cabinets, counters, appliances. Full size washer & dryer located on the 1st floor next to all the bedrooms. Walk-in closets, and cozy bench window seating. Kitchen opens to family room and living room. Huge master bedroom with en suite bath. Community has 2 pools, tennis and handball courts, clubhouse, outdoor picnic area, deck overlooking canals. Conveniently located just 3 miles from Tampa International Airport with shopping and restaurants just a short stroll away. Rental rate includes water, sewer, trash collection, lawn care and pool care. Hurry! This home won't last long! Book your showing online today!If you'd like to view the virtual tour, copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1587405?accessKey=5d20

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

For additional questions, call/text Kris at 813-444-8221

(RLNE5189636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
