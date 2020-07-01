9001 TUDOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court

WATERFRONT LIVING & GREAT LOCATION IN TAMPA!

A very comfortable and open floor plan, your reserved parking space is right in front of your door, and your master bedroom view is absolutely gorgeous, because it's direct WATERFRONT. Your screened-in lanai faces east, you will get to come home at the end of the day, sit out in the covered and screened lanai without the sun beating in on you and enjoy the boats, birds, manatees, porpoise and fish that frequent the waterway. The river/canal is fed from freshwater lakes and Old Tampa Bay, and with change of tides, is a mix of fresh and saltwater, making it brackish. There is a washer/dryer combo in your condo, but a full laundry just across the street near one of the pools, in case you want to get multiple loads done at once. The other pool, tennis courts, racquetball courts, boat and trailer parking and property manager's office is on the far west side of the property. Some decks/docks with benches are built within another common park area (just to the north a few hundred feet from your condo), over the seawall and grills are located there. Tampa International Airport is only 6 miles away, Clearwater Beach is 20 miles away, Downtown Tampa is only 11 miles away, and Downtown St. Pete is only 23 miles away.