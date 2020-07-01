All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

9001 TUDOR DRIVE

9001 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9001 Tudor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
WATERFRONT LIVING & GREAT LOCATION IN TAMPA!
A very comfortable and open floor plan, your reserved parking space is right in front of your door, and your master bedroom view is absolutely gorgeous, because it's direct WATERFRONT. Your screened-in lanai faces east, you will get to come home at the end of the day, sit out in the covered and screened lanai without the sun beating in on you and enjoy the boats, birds, manatees, porpoise and fish that frequent the waterway. The river/canal is fed from freshwater lakes and Old Tampa Bay, and with change of tides, is a mix of fresh and saltwater, making it brackish. There is a washer/dryer combo in your condo, but a full laundry just across the street near one of the pools, in case you want to get multiple loads done at once. The other pool, tennis courts, racquetball courts, boat and trailer parking and property manager's office is on the far west side of the property. Some decks/docks with benches are built within another common park area (just to the north a few hundred feet from your condo), over the seawall and grills are located there. Tampa International Airport is only 6 miles away, Clearwater Beach is 20 miles away, Downtown Tampa is only 11 miles away, and Downtown St. Pete is only 23 miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9001 TUDOR DRIVE have any available units?
9001 TUDOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9001 TUDOR DRIVE have?
Some of 9001 TUDOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 TUDOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9001 TUDOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 TUDOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9001 TUDOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 9001 TUDOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9001 TUDOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9001 TUDOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9001 TUDOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 TUDOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9001 TUDOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9001 TUDOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9001 TUDOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9001 TUDOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9001 TUDOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9001 TUDOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9001 TUDOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

