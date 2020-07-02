8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

It's all about the location and lifestyle. Complete renovation in 2017. Come home to beautiful sunsets, or enjoy coffee of your private balcony overlooking the water and marina. Don't miss out of this newly remodeled 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit directly on the water, with available boat dock and direct access to Tampa Bay! This unit has a brand new kitchen with all new stainless steal appliances, granite counter top and magnificent view! Bathroom has been updated too and this unit offers a washer/dryer for added comfort and convenience. Swim in the shared heated outdoor swimming pool overlooking the water, play tennis, and much more! 10 minutes from Tampa Airport, 10 minutes from South Tampa and downtown and 15 minutes to St Pete and Clearwater beaches. Come live the dream of being on the water with direct boat access!