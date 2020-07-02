All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Town 'n' Country, FL
8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE
8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE

8826 Bay Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8826 Bay Pointe Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Pointe Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
It's all about the location and lifestyle. Complete renovation in 2017. Come home to beautiful sunsets, or enjoy coffee of your private balcony overlooking the water and marina. Don't miss out of this newly remodeled 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit directly on the water, with available boat dock and direct access to Tampa Bay! This unit has a brand new kitchen with all new stainless steal appliances, granite counter top and magnificent view! Bathroom has been updated too and this unit offers a washer/dryer for added comfort and convenience. Swim in the shared heated outdoor swimming pool overlooking the water, play tennis, and much more! 10 minutes from Tampa Airport, 10 minutes from South Tampa and downtown and 15 minutes to St Pete and Clearwater beaches. Come live the dream of being on the water with direct boat access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8826 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

