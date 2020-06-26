All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8819 W Robson Street
8819 W Robson Street

8819 West Robson Street · No Longer Available
Location

8819 West Robson Street, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
8819 W Robson Street Available 09/01/19 3BR/2BA Home off Sheldon ft. Great Fenced Yard! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 3BR/2BA with 2 car tantem garage home off Sheldon Rd. Home features: ceramic tile through out, screened patio and a fenced yard. Great location close to Veteran's Expressway and Citrus Park Town Center. Pet Policy: No cats. May consider a small dog max 10lbs, on a case by case basis. No aggressive breeds.

TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1191488?accessKey=5bea

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4160957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 W Robson Street have any available units?
8819 W Robson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 8819 W Robson Street currently offering any rent specials?
8819 W Robson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 W Robson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8819 W Robson Street is pet friendly.
Does 8819 W Robson Street offer parking?
Yes, 8819 W Robson Street offers parking.
Does 8819 W Robson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8819 W Robson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 W Robson Street have a pool?
No, 8819 W Robson Street does not have a pool.
Does 8819 W Robson Street have accessible units?
No, 8819 W Robson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 W Robson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8819 W Robson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8819 W Robson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8819 W Robson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
