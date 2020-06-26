Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

8819 W Robson Street Available 09/01/19 3BR/2BA Home off Sheldon ft. Great Fenced Yard! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great 3BR/2BA with 2 car tantem garage home off Sheldon Rd. Home features: ceramic tile through out, screened patio and a fenced yard. Great location close to Veteran's Expressway and Citrus Park Town Center. Pet Policy: No cats. May consider a small dog max 10lbs, on a case by case basis. No aggressive breeds.



TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1191488?accessKey=5bea



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



