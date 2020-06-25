All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101

8812 Bay Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8812 Bay Pointe Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Pointe Waterfront

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 1BR/1BA Condo in Waterfront Complex - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 1BR/1BA condo in waterfront complex in Town N' Country. Condo of features ceramic tile throughout, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Bedroom features large walk in closet and spacious bath with walk in shower. Condo also features a large screened patio great to seat in and enjoy the Florida weather. Great waterfront community features pool, fitness center, laundry facility, tennis and sports courts. Condo comes with one assigned parking space. Located close to Veterans Expressway and Tampa International Airport. Call now to view this great condo. Condo also available furnished for $1250 a month. Per policy based on HOA policy on a case by case basis. No pets allowed if rented furnished.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1506217?accessKey=5c61

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez 813-393-6959.

(RLNE4832082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 have any available units?
8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 have?
Some of 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 is pet friendly.
Does 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 offer parking?
Yes, 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 offers parking.
Does 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 have a pool?
Yes, 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 has a pool.
Does 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 have accessible units?
No, 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg