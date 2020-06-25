8812 Bay Pointe Drive #101

Amenities

Great 1BR/1BA Condo in Waterfront Complex - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 1BR/1BA condo in waterfront complex in Town N' Country. Condo of features ceramic tile throughout, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Bedroom features large walk in closet and spacious bath with walk in shower. Condo also features a large screened patio great to seat in and enjoy the Florida weather. Great waterfront community features pool, fitness center, laundry facility, tennis and sports courts. Condo comes with one assigned parking space. Located close to Veterans Expressway and Tampa International Airport. Call now to view this great condo. Condo also available furnished for $1250 a month. Per policy based on HOA policy on a case by case basis. No pets allowed if rented furnished.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1506217?accessKey=5c61



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez 813-393-6959.



(RLNE4832082)