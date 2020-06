Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Very nice 2bed/2.5bath townhome located in convenient town and country right off Sheldon blvd. townhome has nice patio, both bedrooms are upstairs. Newer construction in 2006. community is close to airport, Veteran express, Westchase and downtown of Tampa and Clearwater. Close to all shopping, restaurants and beaches!