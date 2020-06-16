All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Location

8713 Liberty Place, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Copperfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome available June 1st!! Convenient location very close to the Veterans Expressway only a few exits from the airport, close to downtown and access to the beaches. Designer paint, newer wood and tile flooring, new fixtures, and new ceiling fans throughout! The kitchen features plenty of cabinets, all appliances, closet pantry, and a breakfast bar that opens to the living/dining room combo with stone fireplace. All the bathrooms are newly renovated too. Both bedrooms and the two full baths are located on the second floor. The master bedroom is spacious featuring a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom is also spacious with ample closet space. The 2nd bathroom is also fully updated with a walk-in shower. Washer and dryer are included too! The covered and screened patio opens up to grassy open space. Sorry, no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8713 LIBERTY PLACE have any available units?
8713 LIBERTY PLACE has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8713 LIBERTY PLACE have?
Some of 8713 LIBERTY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8713 LIBERTY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8713 LIBERTY PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8713 LIBERTY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8713 LIBERTY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8713 LIBERTY PLACE offer parking?
No, 8713 LIBERTY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 8713 LIBERTY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8713 LIBERTY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8713 LIBERTY PLACE have a pool?
No, 8713 LIBERTY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8713 LIBERTY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8713 LIBERTY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8713 LIBERTY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8713 LIBERTY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8713 LIBERTY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8713 LIBERTY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
