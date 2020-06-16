8713 LIBERTY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome available June 1st!! Convenient location very close to the Veterans Expressway only a few exits from the airport, close to downtown and access to the beaches. Designer paint, newer wood and tile flooring, new fixtures, and new ceiling fans throughout! The kitchen features plenty of cabinets, all appliances, closet pantry, and a breakfast bar that opens to the living/dining room combo with stone fireplace. All the bathrooms are newly renovated too. Both bedrooms and the two full baths are located on the second floor. The master bedroom is spacious featuring a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom is also spacious with ample closet space. The 2nd bathroom is also fully updated with a walk-in shower. Washer and dryer are included too! The covered and screened patio opens up to grassy open space. Sorry, no pets please.