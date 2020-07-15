8645 Huntfield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage Single family home located in Tampa! - Fabulous 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms 2 car garage Single Family Home located in Tampa! This property features wood laminate flooring, great size living room with sliding doors to the pool area. Kitchen features beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, two pantries, and granite countertops! The home has a split floor plan with the master bedroom having a view to the stunning pool, immense walk-in closet, granite tops, double sinks and garden tub in master bath. Separate laundry room with full-size front load washer and dryer. The home is close to lots of restaurants and shopping. In the prominent school district, right across from The Countryway Golf Club! Don't miss the chance to live in this sought after perfectly maintained home!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive



$1,700.00 Monthly Rent

$1,700.00 Security Deposit

$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



