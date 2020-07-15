All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8645 Huntfield Street
8645 Huntfield Street

8645 Huntfield Street
Location

8645 Huntfield Street, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Countryway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage Single family home located in Tampa! - Fabulous 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms 2 car garage Single Family Home located in Tampa! This property features wood laminate flooring, great size living room with sliding doors to the pool area. Kitchen features beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, two pantries, and granite countertops! The home has a split floor plan with the master bedroom having a view to the stunning pool, immense walk-in closet, granite tops, double sinks and garden tub in master bath. Separate laundry room with full-size front load washer and dryer. The home is close to lots of restaurants and shopping. In the prominent school district, right across from The Countryway Golf Club! Don't miss the chance to live in this sought after perfectly maintained home!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive

$1,700.00 Monthly Rent
$1,700.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE4740861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

