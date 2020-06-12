All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8630 Tidal Bay Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8630 Tidal Bay Ln
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:30 PM

8630 Tidal Bay Ln

8630 Tidal Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8630 Tidal Bay Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Move-In Ready! Gorgeous 3 bedroom bonus room office and 2 full bath home is located in desirable Country Chase Community and has been fully updated. On a quiet cul-de-sac in a great family community w/ pool & playground. Home has an open concept design with tile flooring in the living areas, wood in the bedrooms, and plush carpet in the bonus 2nd floor room. Beautiful kitchen features plenty of granite counter space, breakfast bar island, closet pantry, and wood cabinets. Stainless appliances include French door refrigerator, dishwasher, glass top range, and microwave. Screened patio over looks the manicured fenced back yard. The master bedroom w/ en suite bath - large glass shower, twin sinks, and toilet room. Split bedroom floor plan with a den/office space on the first floor. The large bonus room upstairs could be a 4th bedroom, media room, or play space. Laundry room w/ washer and dryer (not warranted). Water softener and entire home filtration system. Lawn and trash included in rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8630 Tidal Bay Ln have any available units?
8630 Tidal Bay Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8630 Tidal Bay Ln have?
Some of 8630 Tidal Bay Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8630 Tidal Bay Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8630 Tidal Bay Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 Tidal Bay Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8630 Tidal Bay Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8630 Tidal Bay Ln offer parking?
No, 8630 Tidal Bay Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8630 Tidal Bay Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8630 Tidal Bay Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 Tidal Bay Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8630 Tidal Bay Ln has a pool.
Does 8630 Tidal Bay Ln have accessible units?
No, 8630 Tidal Bay Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 Tidal Bay Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8630 Tidal Bay Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8630 Tidal Bay Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8630 Tidal Bay Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg