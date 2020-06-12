8630 Tidal Bay Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Move-In Ready! Gorgeous 3 bedroom bonus room office and 2 full bath home is located in desirable Country Chase Community and has been fully updated. On a quiet cul-de-sac in a great family community w/ pool & playground. Home has an open concept design with tile flooring in the living areas, wood in the bedrooms, and plush carpet in the bonus 2nd floor room. Beautiful kitchen features plenty of granite counter space, breakfast bar island, closet pantry, and wood cabinets. Stainless appliances include French door refrigerator, dishwasher, glass top range, and microwave. Screened patio over looks the manicured fenced back yard. The master bedroom w/ en suite bath - large glass shower, twin sinks, and toilet room. Split bedroom floor plan with a den/office space on the first floor. The large bonus room upstairs could be a 4th bedroom, media room, or play space. Laundry room w/ washer and dryer (not warranted). Water softener and entire home filtration system. Lawn and trash included in rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



