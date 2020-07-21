8546 Manassas Road

Amenities

Available Now! This freshly painted 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home has 1,558 SF of living space and is conveniently located in Charleston Corners community in Countryway area of northwest Hillsborough County. This home features a spacious living room/dining room combo, blinds, ceiling fans, full-size washer, and dryer. The flooring is ceramic tile and newer carpet throughout. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space and area for eating space. There is a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The kitchen is open to the family room. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and a master bath with twin sinks and a tub/shower combo. Covered Patio and fenced back yard. Charleston Corners is conveniently located close to the Veterans Expressway and all the trendy shops and restaurants in Westchase, Citrus Park, and northwest Hillsborough County.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



