Town 'n' Country, FL
8546 Manassas Road
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

8546 Manassas Road

8546 Manassas Rd
Town 'n' Country
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8546 Manassas Rd, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! This freshly painted 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home has 1,558 SF of living space and is conveniently located in Charleston Corners community in Countryway area of northwest Hillsborough County. This home features a spacious living room/dining room combo, blinds, ceiling fans, full-size washer, and dryer. The flooring is ceramic tile and newer carpet throughout. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space and area for eating space. There is a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The kitchen is open to the family room. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and a master bath with twin sinks and a tub/shower combo. Covered Patio and fenced back yard. Charleston Corners is conveniently located close to the Veterans Expressway and all the trendy shops and restaurants in Westchase, Citrus Park, and northwest Hillsborough County.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8546 Manassas Road have any available units?
8546 Manassas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8546 Manassas Road have?
Some of 8546 Manassas Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8546 Manassas Road currently offering any rent specials?
8546 Manassas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8546 Manassas Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8546 Manassas Road is pet friendly.
Does 8546 Manassas Road offer parking?
Yes, 8546 Manassas Road offers parking.
Does 8546 Manassas Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8546 Manassas Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8546 Manassas Road have a pool?
No, 8546 Manassas Road does not have a pool.
Does 8546 Manassas Road have accessible units?
No, 8546 Manassas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8546 Manassas Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8546 Manassas Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8546 Manassas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8546 Manassas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
