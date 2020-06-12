8416 BOULDER PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Updated 3/2/2 in New Bay Crest on a cul-de-sac. Features wood cabinets, granite counters, all terrazzo and tile floors, large screened lanai. Home was updated and installed new tile roof and AC in 2017. Attached spacious 2 car garage with attic storage. Fenced back yard.

Bay Crest has a private boat ramp for the community. Convenient location just 10 minutes to TIA, Westshore, International mall, Oldsmar, and Costco. Just 5 minutes to Veteran's Xway, parks with tennis courts, bike path, playgrounds, shopping, restaurants, churches, and schools including Berkeley Prep.