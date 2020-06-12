8416 BOULDER PLACE

Amenities
Updated 3/2/2 in New Bay Crest on a cul-de-sac. Features wood cabinets, granite counters, all terrazzo and tile floors, large screened lanai. Home was updated and installed new tile roof and AC in 2017. Attached spacious 2 car garage with attic storage. Fenced back yard.
Bay Crest has a private boat ramp for the community. Convenient location just 10 minutes to TIA, Westshore, International mall, Oldsmar, and Costco. Just 5 minutes to Veteran's Xway, parks with tennis courts, bike path, playgrounds, shopping, restaurants, churches, and schools including Berkeley Prep.