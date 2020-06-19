8405 BOULDER PLACE

Amenities

3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in Bay Crest Park, a waterfront community with access to Tampa Bay via the community boat ramp. This home has no carpet - floors are terrazzo and massive sun room is tiled. Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top stove, convection oven, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker & filtered water dispenser, and microwave. Living room and bedrooms are very spacious (see dimensions). Fenced yard. Mango, Tangelo, grapefruit, Lychee & Key Lime trees. 3 porches to enjoy outdoor living space. Security cameras and washer/dryer included. Garage has built in shelving for storage. Rent includes lawn service, pest control and weed control. Water/Sewer/Electric averages $300/month. 5 min drive to Tampa Airport. Located close to shopping, restaurants, International Mall and beaches.