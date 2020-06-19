All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8405 BOULDER PLACE
8405 BOULDER PLACE

8405 Boulder Place · No Longer Available
Location

8405 Boulder Place, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Crest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in Bay Crest Park, a waterfront community with access to Tampa Bay via the community boat ramp. This home has no carpet - floors are terrazzo and massive sun room is tiled. Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top stove, convection oven, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker & filtered water dispenser, and microwave. Living room and bedrooms are very spacious (see dimensions). Fenced yard. Mango, Tangelo, grapefruit, Lychee & Key Lime trees. 3 porches to enjoy outdoor living space. Security cameras and washer/dryer included. Garage has built in shelving for storage. Rent includes lawn service, pest control and weed control. Water/Sewer/Electric averages $300/month. 5 min drive to Tampa Airport. Located close to shopping, restaurants, International Mall and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 BOULDER PLACE have any available units?
8405 BOULDER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8405 BOULDER PLACE have?
Some of 8405 BOULDER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 BOULDER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8405 BOULDER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 BOULDER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8405 BOULDER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8405 BOULDER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8405 BOULDER PLACE offers parking.
Does 8405 BOULDER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8405 BOULDER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 BOULDER PLACE have a pool?
No, 8405 BOULDER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8405 BOULDER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8405 BOULDER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 BOULDER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8405 BOULDER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8405 BOULDER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8405 BOULDER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

