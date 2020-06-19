All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8012 Marbella Creek Avenue, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Brand new 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath / 2 Car Garage Single Story Home Located in the Gated Community of Cypress Chase. Interior is Bright & Open featuring: 3-Way Split Floor Plan, Rounded Corners & High Ceilings, Formal Dining, Living Room or Flex Space, Huge Family Room, Indoor Laundry complete with Washer & Dryer. Guest Suite with Private En-Suite Also Perfect for Home Office. Impressive Gourmet Kitchen Boasts: Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash, Butler's Pantry, Large Center Island with Breakfast Bar. Owner's Retreat & En-Suite: Spacious Bedroom w/ Tray Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub and Oversized Walk-In Shower. Dining and shopping options are limitless. Minutes to Downtown Tampa, International Airport, Adventure Island, Busch Gardens, Aquarium, and Beaches. Close proximity to medical centers and hospitals. No Pets or Smoking. Furnished Optional. Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE have any available units?
8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE have?
Some of 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

