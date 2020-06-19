8012 MARBELLA CREEK AVENUE

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Brand new 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath / 2 Car Garage Single Story Home Located in the Gated Community of Cypress Chase. Interior is Bright & Open featuring: 3-Way Split Floor Plan, Rounded Corners & High Ceilings, Formal Dining, Living Room or Flex Space, Huge Family Room, Indoor Laundry complete with Washer & Dryer. Guest Suite with Private En-Suite Also Perfect for Home Office. Impressive Gourmet Kitchen Boasts: Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash, Butler's Pantry, Large Center Island with Breakfast Bar. Owner's Retreat & En-Suite: Spacious Bedroom w/ Tray Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub and Oversized Walk-In Shower. Dining and shopping options are limitless. Minutes to Downtown Tampa, International Airport, Adventure Island, Busch Gardens, Aquarium, and Beaches. Close proximity to medical centers and hospitals. No Pets or Smoking. Furnished Optional. Available April 1st.