Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:25 PM

7908 Savanah Palm Place

7908 Savanah Palm Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7908 Savanah Palm Pl, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single-family home is 1,554 square feet including 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 7908 Savanah Palm Pl Tampa, FL 33615 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.
Move-In Special! Lease before 4/30/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7908 Savanah Palm Place have any available units?
7908 Savanah Palm Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 7908 Savanah Palm Place currently offering any rent specials?
7908 Savanah Palm Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 Savanah Palm Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7908 Savanah Palm Place is pet friendly.
Does 7908 Savanah Palm Place offer parking?
No, 7908 Savanah Palm Place does not offer parking.
Does 7908 Savanah Palm Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7908 Savanah Palm Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 Savanah Palm Place have a pool?
No, 7908 Savanah Palm Place does not have a pool.
Does 7908 Savanah Palm Place have accessible units?
No, 7908 Savanah Palm Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 Savanah Palm Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7908 Savanah Palm Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7908 Savanah Palm Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7908 Savanah Palm Place does not have units with air conditioning.

