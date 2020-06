Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This 1BR/1Bth condo in the heart of Town and Country is ready for move-in. This first floor unit is located right at the pool. This roomy property with stacked washer and dryer is Close to schools, shopping and all major highways. Easy commute to downtown Tampa, Airport, and MacDill AFB.