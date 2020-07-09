7714 Palmbrook Drive

Amenities
Town N Country - Property Id: 276266
Location, Location, Location!!! Great Family Community!!!Close to all stores, Home Depot, Walmart, Etc..Property is located in a Cul-de-Sac. Quite tree lined street is an excellent environment for families. Pool Home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with over sized 1 car garage on spacious lot. Central location. Home has just been fully renovated .
