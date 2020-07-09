All apartments in Town 'n' Country
7714 Palmbrook Drive

7714 Palmbrook Court
Location

7714 Palmbrook Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Town N Country - Property Id: 276266

Location, Location, Location!!! Great Family Community!!!Close to all stores, Home Depot, Walmart, Etc..Property is located in a Cul-de-Sac. Quite tree lined street is an excellent environment for families. Pool Home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with over sized 1 car garage on spacious lot. Central location. Home has just been fully renovated .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276266
Property Id 276266

(RLNE5775246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 Palmbrook Drive have any available units?
7714 Palmbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7714 Palmbrook Drive have?
Some of 7714 Palmbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7714 Palmbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7714 Palmbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 Palmbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7714 Palmbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7714 Palmbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7714 Palmbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 7714 Palmbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7714 Palmbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 Palmbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7714 Palmbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 7714 Palmbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7714 Palmbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 Palmbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7714 Palmbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7714 Palmbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7714 Palmbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

