All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7639 Abonado Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7639 Abonado Rd
Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7639 Abonado Rd
7639 Abonado Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Town N County Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7639 Abonado Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Town & Country. Fresh painted, clean, laminated wood and carpet flooring, washer and dryer hook ups inside. Must see it. 8137354969
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7639 Abonado Rd have any available units?
7639 Abonado Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
What amenities does 7639 Abonado Rd have?
Some of 7639 Abonado Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7639 Abonado Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7639 Abonado Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 Abonado Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7639 Abonado Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7639 Abonado Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7639 Abonado Rd offers parking.
Does 7639 Abonado Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7639 Abonado Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 Abonado Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7639 Abonado Rd has a pool.
Does 7639 Abonado Rd have accessible units?
No, 7639 Abonado Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 Abonado Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7639 Abonado Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7639 Abonado Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7639 Abonado Rd has units with air conditioning.
