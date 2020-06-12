7628 Desoto Ct

Amenities

Great Townhome centrally located, close to everything! 3 Bed/1.5 Bath with 2 car private carport in the very Well established Morgan Woods community, offers 3 pools and Clubhouses and mature landscaping making this truly a place to call Home. Extremely reasonable HOA fees of $206. monthly takes care of expansive grounds, pools, clubhouse, carports, new vinyl privacy fencing and all exterior work. Remodeled in 2012 with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, porecelain tile floors on 1st level and hardwood floors on the 2nd level. Newly installed inside and outside central air conditioning unit and heat. Backyard is fully fenced and offers stone pavers making this a very useful area to entertain. Covered back porch with storage space is perfect for indoor/outdoor Living! Blocks away from shopping, public library, post office, specialty markets, beaches, airport and beaches. Easy access to the Veterans, Hillsborough and Waters makes getting out and about a snap, Welcome Home!



