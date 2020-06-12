All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7628 Desoto Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7628 Desoto Ct
Last updated April 25 2019 at 3:57 AM

7628 Desoto Ct

7628 Desoto Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Town N County Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7628 Desoto Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Townhome centrally located, close to everything! 3 Bed/1.5 Bath with 2 car private carport in the very Well established Morgan Woods community, offers 3 pools and Clubhouses and mature landscaping making this truly a place to call Home. Extremely reasonable HOA fees of $206. monthly takes care of expansive grounds, pools, clubhouse, carports, new vinyl privacy fencing and all exterior work. Remodeled in 2012 with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, porecelain tile floors on 1st level and hardwood floors on the 2nd level. Newly installed inside and outside central air conditioning unit and heat. Backyard is fully fenced and offers stone pavers making this a very useful area to entertain. Covered back porch with storage space is perfect for indoor/outdoor Living! Blocks away from shopping, public library, post office, specialty markets, beaches, airport and beaches. Easy access to the Veterans, Hillsborough and Waters makes getting out and about a snap, Welcome Home!

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7628 Desoto Ct have any available units?
7628 Desoto Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7628 Desoto Ct have?
Some of 7628 Desoto Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7628 Desoto Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7628 Desoto Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7628 Desoto Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7628 Desoto Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7628 Desoto Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7628 Desoto Ct offers parking.
Does 7628 Desoto Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7628 Desoto Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7628 Desoto Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7628 Desoto Ct has a pool.
Does 7628 Desoto Ct have accessible units?
No, 7628 Desoto Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7628 Desoto Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7628 Desoto Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7628 Desoto Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7628 Desoto Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg