7624 Colonial Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

See the Video Property Tour



Back screened patio overlooks pond, great view! This freshly painted 3-bedroom, 2.5 -bathroom, 1,316 SQ FT, two story Townhome is in the Copperfield subdivision near Town & Country. This home features spacious rooms with tile and wood flooring. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar. Appliances include refrigerator, smooth top stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closets and attached master bath. Mini blinds, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer hook ups. Water, Sewer, Garbage is included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.