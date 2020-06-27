All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:46 PM

7624 Colonial Court

7624 Colonial Court · No Longer Available
Location

7624 Colonial Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Copperfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Back screened patio overlooks pond, great view! This freshly painted 3-bedroom, 2.5 -bathroom, 1,316 SQ FT, two story Townhome is in the Copperfield subdivision near Town & Country. This home features spacious rooms with tile and wood flooring. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar. Appliances include refrigerator, smooth top stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closets and attached master bath. Mini blinds, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer hook ups. Water, Sewer, Garbage is included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7624 Colonial Court have any available units?
7624 Colonial Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7624 Colonial Court have?
Some of 7624 Colonial Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7624 Colonial Court currently offering any rent specials?
7624 Colonial Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7624 Colonial Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7624 Colonial Court is pet friendly.
Does 7624 Colonial Court offer parking?
No, 7624 Colonial Court does not offer parking.
Does 7624 Colonial Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7624 Colonial Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7624 Colonial Court have a pool?
No, 7624 Colonial Court does not have a pool.
Does 7624 Colonial Court have accessible units?
No, 7624 Colonial Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7624 Colonial Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7624 Colonial Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7624 Colonial Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7624 Colonial Court does not have units with air conditioning.
