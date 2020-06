Amenities

2 bedroom condo located on 1st floor in the Greens. Spacious condo that was recently remodeled. Kitchen features newer appliances, and plenty of room for preparing. Master suite has private bath and walk in closet. Living room is ceramic tile and open floorplan with dinning room. Home is vacant and can only be held till October 1.