Town 'n' Country, FL
7502 Fragancia Court
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

7502 Fragancia Court

7502 Fragancia Court · No Longer Available
Location

7502 Fragancia Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR/2.5BA 2 story townhome in Town N' Country - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
Spacious 3BR/2.5BA two story townhome with covered parking in The Greens of Town N' Country. Townhome features ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Large family room/dining room combo with half bath and sliding doors. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space and inside laundry closet with washer/dryer included. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great community in the heart of Town N' Country features community pool. Great location close to Veteran's Expressway. Call now to view this great townhome. Pet Policy: one dog or one cat 20lb. max with $350 non refundable pet fee. ADDITIONAL $100 APPLICATION FEE COVERS UP TO 3 OCCUPANTS.
TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1529781?accessKey=5d85
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.
For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE4984981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

