Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Furnished 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in Town & Country. This property could be rented monthly or quarterly. Linoleum and carpet on the floor, sliding doors in both rooms and in the living room, nice kitchen, new AC unit and washer and dryer hook ups. Fully furnished with dinning and living room set, queen bed set in each room, carpet and pictures on the walls. Call now 8137354969