All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY

6713 Leeward Isle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6713 Leeward Isle Way, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
>> AWESOME POOL HOME...3 BEDROOMS /2 FULL BATHS / 2 Car Garage. Laminate wood floors thruout the home and in all bedrooms AND ceramic tile in the wet areas. MATURE Landscapin. Large kitchen overlooking the Great room, which has a fireplace. There is even a dry bar off of the Family Room. Enjoy the year around comfort of having your n large Inground Concrete POOL, which has a full screened Enclosure to Enjoy the ry large covered area for those family get togethers. Finally the home is in a Perfect location to get you to any destination quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY have any available units?
6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY have?
Some of 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY offers parking.
Does 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY has a pool.
Does 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg