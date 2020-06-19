6713 LEEWARD ISLE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

>> AWESOME POOL HOME...3 BEDROOMS /2 FULL BATHS / 2 Car Garage. Laminate wood floors thruout the home and in all bedrooms AND ceramic tile in the wet areas. MATURE Landscapin. Large kitchen overlooking the Great room, which has a fireplace. There is even a dry bar off of the Family Room. Enjoy the year around comfort of having your n large Inground Concrete POOL, which has a full screened Enclosure to Enjoy the ry large covered area for those family get togethers. Finally the home is in a Perfect location to get you to any destination quickly.