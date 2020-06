Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Available Now!!!!



Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in beautiful Bay Port Colony off Tampa road.



Close to everything one could need and shot commute to Tampa.



Large living room/dining room combination, eat in kitchen, plenty of storage, large master bedroom, etc, etc, etc.



Tile throughout home except for 2 bedrooms.



Large fenced in backyard and oversized garage are a huge bonus.



Call us today at 727-712-6073 option 2 for more information or to show home.