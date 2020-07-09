6703 RIVER ROAD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1-car garage home is turn-key ready! The expansive living room offers plenty of natural light and features a beautiful stonework accent wall. The entire home is carpet-free with tile and laminate throughout, and planked wood ceilings can be found in all the bedrooms as well as the kitchen. Located on over half an acre, the property has a covered back porch, serene canal views, fruit trees, plenty of parking, and a concrete slab in the backyard that would be perfect for a gazebo. Washer/dryer hookups are located in the garage. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, and only a few minutes from the airport and beaches!