Town 'n' Country, FL
6703 RIVER ROAD
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

6703 RIVER ROAD

6703 River Road · No Longer Available
Location

6703 River Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1-car garage home is turn-key ready! The expansive living room offers plenty of natural light and features a beautiful stonework accent wall. The entire home is carpet-free with tile and laminate throughout, and planked wood ceilings can be found in all the bedrooms as well as the kitchen. Located on over half an acre, the property has a covered back porch, serene canal views, fruit trees, plenty of parking, and a concrete slab in the backyard that would be perfect for a gazebo. Washer/dryer hookups are located in the garage. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, and only a few minutes from the airport and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6703 RIVER ROAD have any available units?
6703 RIVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6703 RIVER ROAD have?
Some of 6703 RIVER ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6703 RIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6703 RIVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 RIVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6703 RIVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6703 RIVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6703 RIVER ROAD offers parking.
Does 6703 RIVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6703 RIVER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 RIVER ROAD have a pool?
No, 6703 RIVER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6703 RIVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6703 RIVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6703 RIVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6703 RIVER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6703 RIVER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6703 RIVER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

