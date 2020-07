Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

THIS IS A MUST SEE UNIT, LOCATED IN THE TOWN N COUNTRY AREA. THIS SPACIOUS 1BED 1BATH UNIT HAS MUCH TO OFFER, ITS IN A QUIET COMMUNITY AND NEAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT. ALL OF THE UTILITIES, CABLE, AND WIFI ARE INCLUDED. UNIT ALSO OFFERS THE COMMUNITY LAUNDRY ROOM. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY BEFORE THIS ONE IS GONE!