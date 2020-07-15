All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6412 Larmon Street

6412 Larmon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6412 Larmon Street, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

3BR/2BA home in Town N' Country with fenced yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 3BR/2BA Town N' County remodeled home with large fenced yard. Freshly painted home features: large family room, inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups, screened patio, ceramic tile throughout and open concept kitchen and living room. 2 guest rooms, guest bath with tub and granite countertops. Master features it's own remodeled bath with walk in shower and skylight. Large fenced backyard with shed. Great location closed to Veterans Expressway and Tampa International Airport.

TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1485909?accessKey=5cf2

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact: Joe Nunez 813-393-6959

(RLNE4714539)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 6412 Larmon Street have any available units?
6412 Larmon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6412 Larmon Street have?
Some of 6412 Larmon Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Larmon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Larmon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Larmon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6412 Larmon Street is pet friendly.
Does 6412 Larmon Street offer parking?
No, 6412 Larmon Street does not offer parking.
Does 6412 Larmon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Larmon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Larmon Street have a pool?
No, 6412 Larmon Street does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Larmon Street have accessible units?
No, 6412 Larmon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Larmon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6412 Larmon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6412 Larmon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6412 Larmon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
