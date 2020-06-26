6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE

Amenities

2BR/2.5BA townhouse with cable, water, sewer, and trash all included. Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to combo dining room and living room, downstairs laundry – washer and dryer included - and a half bathroom. Sliding glass door leads to screened in back patio with extra storage room. Upstairs has brand new carpeting, and both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and ample closet space. Gated community with amenities: pool, picnic area, and tennis courts. Close to many shopping and dining options, easy access to major roadways and Tampa International Airport, and a short distance to the beaches. All applicants must fill out application ($60) and HOA app ($100). One small pet with approval from owner & HOA. Schedule your showing today!