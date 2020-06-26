All apartments in Town 'n' Country
6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE

6338 Bayside Key Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6338 Bayside Key Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2BR/2.5BA townhouse with cable, water, sewer, and trash all included. Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to combo dining room and living room, downstairs laundry – washer and dryer included - and a half bathroom. Sliding glass door leads to screened in back patio with extra storage room. Upstairs has brand new carpeting, and both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and ample closet space. Gated community with amenities: pool, picnic area, and tennis courts. Close to many shopping and dining options, easy access to major roadways and Tampa International Airport, and a short distance to the beaches. All applicants must fill out application ($60) and HOA app ($100). One small pet with approval from owner & HOA. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have any available units?
6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have?
Some of 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6338 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
